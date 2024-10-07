Israel Marks Hamas War Anniversary With Strikes On Hezbollah Amid Escalating Regional Conflict; Visuals Surface

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Israeli forces carried out major military actions against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and attacked what they identified as a Hamas command centre located in a Gaza hospital. These operations mark the one-year anniversary of Israel’s war against Hamas, which has seen escalating conflict across the region.

Israel's military strikes in Beirut and Lebanon continue to intensify, with thousands displaced and rising casualties. Humanitarian efforts are being hampered, while Hezbollah retaliates with rocket fire, worsening regional instability.

The conflict initially erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and breaching Israeli borders by land, sea and air. Hamas terrorists targeted Israeli neighbourhoods and attacked civilians, including at a music festival, where over 1,200 people were killed, hundreds more were injured and more than 250 were taken hostage.

Marking one year since the deadly October 7 Massacre, the IDF has established an exhibition displaying the items seized from Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7, as well as during the combat in Gaza, to showcase them to the world.



Since the beginning of the war, the…

The scale and brutality of the attack prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war on Hamas, initiating a military campaign in Gaza that has claimed the lives of almost 42,000 people over the past year.

Since the onset of hostilities, Israeli forces have expanded their operations to include confrontations with Iran-backed groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Iraq and Syria. The ongoing conflict has escalated, particularly as Israel targets militant strongholds in neighbouring countries.

Haifa after being struck by Hezbollah rockets on the night before #October7: pic.twitter.com/z3VXUz0Gt5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 6, 2024

In a recent development ahead of the war’s one-year anniversary, Hezbollah launched rockets from Lebanon that breached Israeli air defenses and struck Haifa, Israel's third-largest city. The attacks, which Hezbollah claimed targeted a military site, caused damage to buildings and injured 10 people. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut, marking the most intense bombardment of the Lebanese capital since the conflict began last month.

In addition to military action, the conflict has spurred widespread protests. Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians took place around the world, from Asia to Europe and the United States, with protesters voicing their opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Iran, a key backer of Hamas and Hezbollah, launched missile attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza. The situation threatens to escalate into a broader regional conflict, as Israel focuses on securing its northern regions while facing attacks from multiple fronts.

Amid the heightened tensions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel will make its own decisions in response to Iran, despite close coordination with its ally, the United States. Efforts by the US to push for a ceasefire have been dismissed as Israel intensifies its operations in Lebanon, further heightening the risk of miscalculation and broader conflict.

International responses have been mixed, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for an end to arms shipments to Israel. This prompted sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who defended Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran-backed groups. Additionally, the United Nations expressed concern about violations of international law, citing civilian casualties from Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza.