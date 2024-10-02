 Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupts Global Aviation; Airlines Reroute Flights And Heighten Security Measures
Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupts Global Aviation; Airlines Reroute Flights And Heighten Security Measures

With Iran reportedly launching a missile attack on Israel, has prompted many major airlines to adjust their routes and monitor airspace conditions closely.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
As the conflict between Israel and Iran is on the continuous mode, airlines across the globe are grabbling with a complex web of safety concerns, rerouted flights, and rising operational costs.

With the latest development of the conflicts, with Iran reportedly launching a missile attack on Israel, has prompted many major airlines to adjust their routes and monitor airspace conditions closely. This has affected many travellers and air travel dynamics worldwide.

Air India Takes Precautions

In response to the ongoing tensions, Air India announced on Wednesday (October 2), "All our flights are assessed daily for any potential security or safety risks whether it is in the Middle East or any other part of our route network. Adjustments are made, if required, to avoid areas of risk with minimal impact on our non-stop operations. The situation is being monitored closely."

Air India

Air India | Representational Image

Furthermore, the airline has already cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport due to safety concerns.

Regional Airlines Reroute Flights

Amid the ongoing conflict, several other airlines in the region have also followed a similar suit, either by adjusting or re-scheduling their flight or in certain cases cancelling it.

Here is how some major airline players affected due to the latest development of the attack:

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has announced that it is rerouting multiple flights on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions in certain parts of middle-east and is actively monitoring security updates.

Representative Image

Representative Image | File

Emirates Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Jordan on October 2 and 3, maintaining close communication with relevant authorities. In a similar note, Qatar Airways has temporarily cancelled flights to Iraq and Iran as part of the precautionary measure.

Furthermore, as per Reuters report, due to airspace closures, Flydubai suspended flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran. In addition to it, Kuwait Airways also adjusted its flight routes.

Rising Fuel Costs and Ticket Prices

This does not end here. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran will also have a significant and challenging impact for airlines, which are already facing soaring fuel costs.

Rising Fuel Costs and Ticket Prices

Rising Fuel Costs and Ticket Prices | Representative Image

As the situation evolves, and echoing the current situation with the disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflict which began in early 2022, where airlines were forced to avoid Ukrainian and Russian airspace, resulted to a longer flight paths and increased fuel consumption.

