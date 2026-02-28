Indian Embassy In Tehran Issues Safety Advisory For Its Citizens After Israel-US Strike In Iran |

Tehran [Iran]: The Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary developments in the wake of a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran.

The Embassy also issued emergency contact details and called for Indians to continue monitoring news and maintain situational awareness.

In a post on X, it said, "In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible. Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below:+989128109115 +989128109109 +989128109102 +989932179359."

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Jordan also issued an advisory in the wake of Israeli strikes into Iran, calling Indian nationals and tourists to exercise utmost caution and leave the country immediately before commercial flight operations get disrupted.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy called for Indian nationals and tourists to exercise utmost caution and follow advisories issued by local authorities. It also issued a number to contact the embassy in the case of exigency- 00962-770 422 276.

Israel has launched a preventive missile attack against Iran on Saturday, as reported by TPS. Citizens have been advised to seek shelter as the IDF said that sirens were sounded across the nation as a proactive alert for the possibility of missiles being launched towards the country.

TPS further noted that Defence Minsiter Israel Katz announced that the preemptive strikes against Iran came to remove threats to the country.

The Israeli Defence Force called on the public to stay in proximity to protected spaces.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a security source confirmed to Walla that the United States is also involved in the strikes.

As per the Jerusalem Post, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a "secure location", according to an Iranian official who confirmed to Reuters.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force also shared that following a situational assessment, it was determined that immediate changes would be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines--with the decision to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.

Iranian State Media also reported explosions in the capital city of Tehran.

According to TPS, Israeli Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defense Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Mobile phone lines have been cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, and internet connectivity has weakened in some areas, as per Iranian Media reports.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said in a video message, "A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."

Trump heavily criticised Iran in the video message, adding, "it's been mass terror, and we are not going to put up with it any longer".

