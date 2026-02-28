'Will Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy': Donald Trump As US & Israel Launch Preemptive Strikes - WATCH

'Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy: Donald Trump As US & Israel Launch Preemptive Strikes |

As the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, Donald Trump declared that the US would 'destroy its missile industry to the ground' and 'annihilate their navy'.

In a video address, Trump said the action is aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and stopping threats to US troops and allies. He said, "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very terrible people. It's menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."

"We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces, and no longer use their IEDs or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans."