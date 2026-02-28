 'Will Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy': Donald Trump As US & Israel Launch Preemptive Strikes - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Will Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy': Donald Trump As US & Israel Launch Preemptive Strikes - WATCH

'Will Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy': Donald Trump As US & Israel Launch Preemptive Strikes - WATCH

Donald J. Trump announced US attacks on Iran, vowing to destroy its missile industry and annihilate its navy. Speaking in a national address, he said the strikes aim to prevent nuclear development and protect US troops and allies from threats posed by Iran’s regime and regional proxies.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
'Destroy Iran's Missile Industry To Ground; Annihilate Navy: Donald Trump As US & Israel Launch Preemptive Strikes |

As the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, Donald Trump declared that the US would 'destroy its missile industry to the ground' and 'annihilate their navy'.

In a video address, Trump said the action is aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and stopping threats to US troops and allies. He said, "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very terrible people. It's menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."

"We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces, and no longer use their IEDs or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans."

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv
PM Modi's Israel Visit: Strategic Opportunity, Diplomatic Tightrope
PM Modi's Israel Visit: Strategic Opportunity, Diplomatic Tightrope
Follow us on