Where Is Al Khamenei? Iran Supreme Leader's Residence Allegedly Targeted In Israel-US Preemptive Strikes; No Word On His Whereabouts

Iran Supreme Leader's Residence Allegedly Targeted In Israel-US Preemptive Strikes; No Word On His Whereabouts | X/

Israel carried out what it described as a preventive missile strike on Tehran early Saturday, triggering explosions across the Iranian capital. Iranian state media confirmed blasts in multiple areas, while local reports and videos shared on online claimed that fighter jets struck a site linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Some unverified accounts circulating within Iran alleged that four jets targeted the leadership’s residence. However, there has been no official confirmation that Khamenei’s home was hit. Reports cited by international media suggest that Khamenei has been moved to a secure location outside Tehran.

FPJ could not independently verify claims regarding damage to his residence.

Israel Closes Airspace, Declares Emergency

Following the strikes, Israel shut its airspace to civilian flights and placed the country on heightened alert. According to Israeli authorities, sirens were sounded nationwide as a precaution against possible missile or drone retaliation from Iran.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was launched to remove threats to the country. The Israeli military announced sweeping changes to Home Front Command guidelines, shifting the nation from “Full Activity” to “Essential Activity,” effectively suspending educational institutions, restricting gatherings, and limiting workplace operations to critical sectors only.

A nationwide special state of emergency was declared under Israel’s Civil Defense Law.

U.S. Involvement and Rising Tensions

According to reports in The Jerusalem Post, a security source indicated that the United States was involved in the strikes. A U.S. official also reportedly confirmed participation in the operation.

The escalation comes amid fragile nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Earlier this week, Donald Trump described Iran as “very difficult” and “very dangerous,” while reiterating a preference for a peaceful resolution.

Communication Disruptions in Tehran

In the aftermath of the strikes, mobile phone lines were reportedly cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, with internet connectivity also disrupted in some areas. Authorities have yet to release official details about casualties or the extent of damage.

As uncertainty grows, much of the focus remains on Khamenei’s status and Iran’s likely response, with fears mounting that the confrontation could spiral into a broader regional conflict.