What Is Operation Shield Of Judah? Israel-US Jointly Launch Preemptive Strikes On Iran, Escalating Global Tensions |

Tehran: The United States and Israel on Saturday launched what they described as a preventive missile strike against Iran, triggering massive explosions across Tehran and sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Israel has named the operation Shield of Judah, with Israeli officials saying the strikes were aimed at neutralising imminent threats posed by Iran. The development comes even as diplomatic engagement was reportedly underway between Tehran and Washington, raising fears of a wider military confrontation.

Several Explosions Rock Tehran

According to local media cited by Reuters, missiles struck multiple locations in central and eastern Tehran, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising over parts of the capital. The presidential building complex was also reportedly targeted. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a secure location, Iranian sources said.

In a statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the attack was pre-emptive in nature. “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Katz said, adding that the operation was coordinated with the United States.

Iran Shuts Airspace, Phone Services Down In Tehran

Following the strikes, Iran shut its airspace and mobile phone services were cut in eastern and western parts of Tehran. Authorities have not yet released official casualty figures or details of damage.

Israel Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency

Anticipating retaliation, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency. The Israeli military said air raid sirens were sounded across several areas to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel. It also announced a ban on educational activities, public gatherings and non-essential workplace operations, with critical services exempted.

What Is ‘Shield of Judah’?

The name Shield of Judah draws from ancient Jewish symbolism associated with protection, sovereignty and leadership. Linked to the biblical Tribe of Judah, traditionally represented by the lion, the term signifies strength and defence.

While the Magen David (Shield of David) is the most widely recognised Jewish symbol, the Shield of Judah specifically reflects royal lineage and guardianship, rooted in scriptural references in Genesis where Judah is described as a 'young lion.'