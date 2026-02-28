Israel Launches 'Preemptive Strike' On Iran; Explosions Reported In Tehran

Massive explosions were reported in central Tehran on Saturday after Israel carried out what it termed “preventive” missile strikes, sharply escalating already fraught regional tensions. Iranian media said several projectiles struck areas near University Street and the Jomhouri district, while thick smoke was seen rising from around Pasteur Street — a sensitive zone housing key government offices.

The scale of damage and potential casualties was not immediately confirmed by Iranian authorities.

Israel Issues Nationwide Alerts

In anticipation of possible retaliation, the Israeli military activated air raid sirens across multiple regions. Officials said the alerts were issued as a precautionary step to prepare civilians for the possibility of incoming missile fire.

Authorities ordered schools across Israel to remain closed, advised residents to work from home, and temporarily banned large public gatherings. The measures, officials said, were aimed at safeguarding civilians in case of counterstrikes from Iran or allied groups.

Diplomatic Strain and Nuclear Talks

The strikes come amid heightened friction between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement. Earlier, Donald Trump described Iran as “very difficult” and “very dangerous” as diplomatic efforts continued.

A third round of negotiations between Iranian and US officials was recently held in Geneva, with further talks scheduled. However, tensions have steadily worsened over the past two years, with Israel and Iran moving from covert hostilities to direct military exchanges involving aerial assaults and missile attacks.

Saturday’s developments mark one of the most serious escalations yet, raising fears of a broader military confrontation in the Middle East.