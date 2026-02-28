'Iran Must Not Have Nuclear Weapons': Netanyahu Declares National Emergency Amid Escalation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel, alongside the United States, has launched a major military operation against Iran, describing it as an effort to eliminate what he called an “existential threat.”

In a televised address to the nation, Netanyahu said the operation named “Operation Roar of the Lion” was aimed at countering the threat posed by Iran’s leadership. He thanked Donald Trump for what he described as “historic leadership” and support in the joint action.

Netanyahu accused Iran’s ruling establishment of decades of hostility, referencing anti-Israel and anti-American rhetoric, and warned that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Call to Iranian People

In his remarks, Netanyahu directly addressed the Iranian public, urging different ethnic communities including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baluchis and Ahwazis to “throw off the yoke of tyranny” and work toward what he described as a free and peaceful Iran.

He said the military action was intended not only to neutralise threats but also to create conditions in which Iranians could determine their own future.

Israel on High Alert

Following the strikes, Israel shut its airspace to civilian flights and placed the country on heightened alert amid fears of retaliation. Air raid sirens were sounded nationwide as a precaution against potential missile or drone attacks.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was launched to remove immediate threats to national security.

A nationwide special state of emergency was declared under Israel’s Civil Defense Law, with authorities urging citizens to follow safety instructions closely in the coming days.