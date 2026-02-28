Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv

Pakistan Test Fires Surface-To-Surface Abdali Missile Amid Tensions With India After Pahalgam Terror Attack (Screengrab) | X

Iran retaliated and launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, hours after Israeli and US forces carried out preemptive strikes. According to media reports, Iran has fired about 35-70 missiles at Israel, triggering sirens and emergency alerts across Tel Aviv.

According to AP report, explosions rocked northern Israel as the country worked to intercept incoming Iranian missiles. After the US, Israel launched preemptive strikes, Iranian officials had vowed a "crushing response", Tasnim News Agency reported. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it has launched its 'first wave' of drones and missiles targeting Israel.

Not just this, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also said it detected the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran toward Israeli territory and urged citizens to immediately move into safe rooms and other protected areas. Israelis receiving alerts have been instructed to enter designated safe rooms and protected spaces without delay.

The IDF also informed, "Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas."

The Israeli military further said that its air defence systems were actively engaged in intercepting the incoming missiles. "At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat," it said.