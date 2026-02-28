India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid 'Preemptive Strike' On Iran; Issues Helpline Number

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. In the advisory, the Embassy has strongly advised Indian citizens to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The advisory came as the United States and Israel launched what they described as a preventive missile strike against Iran, triggering massive explosions across Tehran and sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"All Indian nationals should remain in proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work," the embassy wrote in its advisory.

It added, "Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice and citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly."

Helpline Number Issued

The Embassy has also issued emergency 24x7 helpline number for the Indian nationals: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

Israel Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency

Anticipating retaliation, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency. The Israeli military said air raid sirens were sounded across several areas to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel. It also announced a ban on educational activities, public gatherings and non-essential workplace operations, with critical services exempted.

Tehran Witnesses Massive Explosions

The strikes took place against the backdrop of mounting friction between the United States and Iran over a possible nuclear agreement, fuelling concerns about a broader military confrontation in the Middle East. Reports indicated that several missiles struck locations along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital.

Dense plumes of smoke were seen rising from areas near Pasteur Street in central Tehran, which houses several key government buildings. Authorities have not yet confirmed the scale of the damage or whether there have been any casualties. In response to the rapidly evolving situation, both Israel and Iran have closed their airspace as a precautionary measure.