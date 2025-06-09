 IDF Confirms Discovery Of Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar's Body After May 13 Airstrike In Gaza
The announcement followed last week's confirmation that he had had been assasinated in a strike on the European hospital in Gaza, May 13, where Sinwar was hiding.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today confirmed the body of the Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar who was killed last month in an air strike has been located. | X @IDF

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today confirmed the body of the Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar who was killed last month in an air strike has been located.

Sinwar, aged 49, was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the leader who masterminded the October 7 invasion of Israel, who was killed after being shot by IDF soldiers eight months ago.

The siblings were both born - and later killed - in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza. Mohammed was a part of the 2011 negotiations that saw Yahya released as one of 1,027 Palestinian terrorists freed in exchange for captive Israeli Gilad Shalit.

At some point in his terror-career history, Mohammed Sinwar was nicknamed "The Shadow" by Israeli intelligence, as he was so elusive. He even skipped his father's funeral to avoid being known to authorities.

Despite this, more recently, the Shin Bet were aware of his movements and managed to exact a precision assassination as he hid.

A joint Statement by the IDF Spokesperson and Shin Bet (ISA) Spokesperson said: "The body of Mohammad Sinwar, head of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, has been located.

"In a targeted operation by IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Southern Command, and after the completion of the identification process, it has been confirmed that the body of Mohammad Sinwar was found in an underground route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

"Sinwar was eliminated along with Rafah Brigade Commander Mohammad Shabaneh in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet on May 13, 2025, while they were inside an underground command and control complex currently being operated by IDF forces.

"During the searches in the underground route, items belonging to Sinwar and Shabaneh were found, along with additional intelligence materials which have been transferred for further investigation.

"Additional terrorist bodies were also discovered during the operation; their identities are under examination."

IDF footage showed a lifeless figure wrapped in a plastic bodybag being dragged from a tunnel opening underneath the hospital.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz last week praised the IDF and Shin Bet, and sent a stark warning to other potential Hamas leaders.

In a public statement he wrote: "Az al-Din al-Haddad in Gaza and Khalil al-Hayya abroad - and all their partners in crime - you're next.

"It's now official - the arch-murderer Mohammad Sinwar was eliminated along with Rafah Brigade Commander Mohammad Shabana and the gang of villains who were with them beneath the European Hospital in Gaza, and has been sent to meet his brother at the gates of hell.

"Congratulations to the IDF and Shin Bet on the flawless execution. Israel's long arm will reach all those responsible for the murders and atrocities of October 7, wherever they may be - near or far - until their complete elimination.

"Az al-Din al-Haddad in Gaza and Khalil al-Hayya abroad - and all their partners in crime - you are next."

Az al-Din al-Haddad is the leader of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza City, and Al-Hayya is part of Hamas' leadership and resides in Qatar.

Alongside Mohammed Sinwar, Muhammad Shabana, Commander of Hamas' military wing, and senior commander Mahdi Kuwar, were also killed in the strike.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 55 remaining hostages (including Hadar Goldin, taken before October 7), 32 are believed to be dead.

