Explosion Reported Near US Military Base In Okinawa; One Japanese Soldier Injured

Tokyo: An explosion at or near a US military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa injured at least one Japanese soldier, but the injury is not life-threatening, Japanese defence officials said on Monday.
The Self Defence Force's joint staff said they are looking into reports of an explosion at Kadena Air Base that occurred while a team of Japanese soldiers that specialises in handling unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.
The SDF said they are trying to confirm the cause of the accident and where it occurred.
