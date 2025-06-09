 Explosion Reported Near US Military Base In Okinawa; One Japanese Soldier Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldExplosion Reported Near US Military Base In Okinawa; One Japanese Soldier Injured

Explosion Reported Near US Military Base In Okinawa; One Japanese Soldier Injured

The Self Defence Force's joint staff said they are looking into reports of an explosion at Kadena Air Base that occurred while a team of Japanese soldiers that specialises in handling unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Explosion Reported Near US Military Base In Okinawa; One Japanese Soldier Injured | File Image (Representative Pic)

Tokyo: An explosion at or near a US military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa injured at least one Japanese soldier, but the injury is not life-threatening, Japanese defence officials said on Monday.

The Self Defence Force's joint staff said they are looking into reports of an explosion at Kadena Air Base that occurred while a team of Japanese soldiers that specialises in handling unexploded ordnance was working near or at the base.

Read Also
'Extremely Fortunate To Be Part Of Space Mission': Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Ahead Of June...
article-image

The SDF said they are trying to confirm the cause of the accident and where it occurred.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra From June 12 To 17
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra From June 12 To 17
BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention
BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Say Reports

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Say Reports

Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

'Won't Tolerate Visa Abuse': US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed India Student Goes Viral

'Won't Tolerate Visa Abuse': US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed India Student Goes Viral

9 Dead In Mass Shooting At High School In Austria (VIDEO)

9 Dead In Mass Shooting At High School In Austria (VIDEO)

EAM S Jaishankar Reveals 'Only Reason' Behind Ceasefire With Pakistan

EAM S Jaishankar Reveals 'Only Reason' Behind Ceasefire With Pakistan