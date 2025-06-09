WATCH: Australian Journalist Struck By Rubber Bullet On Air While Covering Anti-ICE Protests In Los Angeles; Shocking Video Surfaces | (Photo Courtesy: X/@9NewsAUS)

Los Angeles: An Australian journalist covering the immigration protests in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8, was struck by a rubber bullet during a live broadcast, sparking international concern. Lauren Tomasi, US correspondent for 9News, was hit while reporting on demonstrations against US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration crackdown.

Tomasi was delivering a live update from outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre when the situation escalated suddenly. “After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters,” she said while on air, just moments before getting shot.

Footage released by 9News shows an officer appearing to aim directly toward Tomasi and her camera crew before firing. Tomasi cried out and grabbed her leg in pain. A shocked bystander shouted, “You just f***ng shot the reporter!” as others rushed to check on her. When asked if she was all right, Tomasi responded, “I’m good.”

Have a look at the video here:

U.S. Correspondent Lauren Tomasi has been caught in the crossfire as the LAPD fired rubber bullets at protesters in the heart of Los Angeles. #9News



LATEST: https://t.co/l5w7JxixxB pic.twitter.com/nvQ7m9TGLj — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 9, 2025

The incident took place near 257 E Temple Street, outside the LA Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office, a central site of protests following aggressive immigration raids. The LAPD had declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly” and earlier advised the press to “keep a safe distance from active operations.”

Australia demands answers over shooting

In a statement issued on Monday, 9News confirmed the incident, saying, “Lauren Tomasi was struck by a rubber bullet. Lauren and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events.” The network added, “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines.”

US authorities shooting Australian journalists. Shocking.



This is completely unacceptable and must be called out.



Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of a strong, functioning democracy. https://t.co/DE4fAvUHPl — 💚🌏 Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) June 9, 2025

Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young condemned the shooting as “completely unacceptable,” urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to seek “an urgent explanation” from US officials. “The first thing he must tell the president is to stop shooting at our journalists. Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of a strong, functioning democracy," she said.

The LAPD is yet to issue an official comment on the incident.