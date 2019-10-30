Greta Thunberg declines environmental prize and Rs. 40 lakh says 'we need our politicians to listen'

The Swedish environ activist has refused to accept an environmental award, she says that the climate movement needs people in power to start to “listen” to “science” and not awards.

Greta thunberg, the initiator of the worldwide climate change protest “Fridays for Future”, was honoured at a Stockholm ceremony held by the Nordic Council, a regional body for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

However, Thunberg’s representative later announced that the activist wouldn’t accept the award or the prize sum of 350,000 Danish kroner (about $52,000 or €46,800).

Greta addressed her followers later on Instagram.

“The climate movement does not need any more awards,” she wrote.

“What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science.”

While thanking the Nordic Council for the “huge honour”, she also criticised Nordic countries for not living up to their “great reputation” on climate issues.

“There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita … then it’s a whole other story,” Thunberg said.