‘Wh*** can take a pounding’: Italian football coach fired for shocking comments about Greta Thunberg

An Italian football coach found himself in hot water after aiming expletives at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Italian Serie D club Grosseto fired youth coach Tommaso Casalini after a Facebook rant in which he called Greta Thunberg a ‘wh***’.
He had written according to RT.com: “This wh**e! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age.”He was immediately fired by his club and he later apologised saying: “I’d like to publicly apologise to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week. It was an outburst written in a moment of anger against the young Swedish activist with absolutely the wrong language and content I regret.”
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference that they had stolen her childhood with “empty words.”
“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Thunberg said at a U.N. climate change summit, admonishing adults for not doing enough to protect the environment.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)