‘Wh*** can take a pounding’: Italian football coach fired for shocking comments about Greta Thunberg

An Italian football coach found himself in hot water after aiming expletives at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Italian Serie D club Grosseto fired youth coach Tommaso Casalini after a Facebook rant in which he called Greta Thunberg a ‘wh***’.

He had written according to RT.com: “This wh**e! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age.”He was immediately fired by his club and he later apologised saying: “I’d like to publicly apologise to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week. It was an outburst written in a moment of anger against the young Swedish activist with absolutely the wrong language and content I regret.”

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference that they had stolen her childhood with “empty words.”

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Thunberg said at a U.N. climate change summit, admonishing adults for not doing enough to protect the environment.