Germany's Hamburg Airport Halts All Flights Over Attack Scare On Iranian Flight

Germany's Hamburg Airport has temporarily halted all flights on Monday following a threat of an attack. The threat, sent through an email, suggested an attack targeting an plane originating from Iranian capital Tehran, according to German news agency DPA.

All flights were suspended following the threat. The initial report about the police's reaction to the threat was first disclosed by DPA.

According to FlightRadar24, Iran Air flight #IR723 landed at Hamburg Airport at 12:38 local time. So far, eight flights have been diverted to other airports, it reported.

So far 8 flights have been diverted to other airports and more flights are currently diverting.



"Due to a federal police measure, take-offs and landings are not possible for a short time. Flight delays may occur. Please keep an eye on your flight status," Hamburg Airport said on X (formerly Twitter).

This development coincided with the commencement of a special meeting between the German and French administrations in Hamburg. The meeting featured the presence of both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.