US Considering New ‘Core-5’ Grouping With Russia, China, India And Japan; Here's What Reports Claim

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: The United States is considering forming a new elite grouping of five economically powerful and strategically important nations, Core-5, according to media reports. The five countries which could be part of the new grouping are the US, Russia, China, India and Japan. With this new grouping, US President Donald Trump is planning to bring together all these five countries.

So far, there is no official confirmation about the development. As per Defense One, the idea of the new elite group was there in the unpublished version of the National Security Strategy of the US. Notably, the White House published the National Security Strategy last week.

Trump is aiming to engage with major world powers beyond Europe-dominated G7 Summit. Meanwhile, news outlet Politico described the idea as "far-out but not shocking."

As per the US-based media outlets, the draft of the new group underlines agendas of resolving conflicts, including focus on the Middle East with an aim to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

As per Politico, the White House denied the reports about the existence of such a document. "This is consistent with how we believe President Trump views the world, which is non-ideological, through a sympathy for strong players, and through a tendency to cooperate with other great powers that maintain spheres of influence in their region," Torrey Taussig, former director for European affairs on the US National Security Council, said as quoted by Politico.

Notably, major West European countries have not been considered in the theoretical C-5. As per experts, it is an indication about the United State's major shift in its foreign policy by giving priority to Russia than any other European countries, including the United Kingdom and France.

The new elite grouping would focus on handling crucial global issues, technical advancements around the globe and strengthening strategical ties.