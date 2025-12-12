Police Release CCTV Footage Of Burglars Who Stole Over 600 Artefacts, Including Indian Colonial-Era Objects From Bristol Museum | X

More than 600 culturally significant artefacts have been stolen from a Bristol museum, with police confirming the break-in took place in the early hours of September 25 at the British Empire and Commonwealth collection. The theft includes several items linked to India’s colonial period.

New CCTV Footage Identify Four Suspects

Avon and Somerset Police have released surveillance images and detailed descriptions of four suspects, all described as white males who were seen wearing caps or hoodies and carrying bags.

The individuals are described as:

1. A white male of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers and black trainers.

2. A white male of slim build, dressed in a grey hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

3. A white male wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts and white trainers, who appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

4. A white male of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy black puffed jacket, black trousers and black and white trainers.

Have a look:

According to reports, the stolen collection includes an ivory Buddha and a belt buckle once belonging to an East India Company officer. Police said many of the artefacts were donated and hold significant cultural value.

Detective Constable Dan Burgan said the loss affects the city’s historical record. He noted that the items offer insight into complex periods of British history and urged the public to help identify the suspects. Burgan said the inquiry has already involved extensive CCTV reviews, forensic work and coordination with the victims.

Delay in Public Appeal

Police have not explained why the appeal for information was issued more than two months after the burglary. Officers are now encouraging anyone who recognises the suspects or has relevant details to come forward.

The investigation continues as authorities review evidence and search for the missing artefacts, many of which are considered historically significant to both the region and the countries represented in the collection.