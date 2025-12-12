US: Doorcam Video Shows Exact Moment Of Gas Explosion In California's Hayward; 6 Injured

US: Doorcam Video Shows Exact Moment Of Gas Explosion In California's Hayward (Screengrab) | X

California: At least six people were reportedly injured in a massive gas explosion in Hayward in the United States' California on Thursday afternoon (local time). The exact moment of the explosion was caught on a doorcam, and the dramatic visuals surfaced online.

According to local reports, two people were also missing after the explosion. Several homes were also reportedly destroyed. In the viral video, it could be seen that when the massive explosion rocked Hayward, a thick envelope of debris and smoke engulfed the area.

Dramatic Visuals Of The Explosion:

The clip also shows that a worker narrowly escaped by ducking for cover. Among the injured, the condition of three people is reported to be critical.

The exact reason for the explosion is not known. Panic gripped the area after the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

In October this year, 19 people died after a devastating blast destroyed a building at a military explosives plant in the US state of Tennessee. As per Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, four or five people were taken to a nearby hospital after the enormous explosion. several people also reportedly died in the explosion in Tennessee.