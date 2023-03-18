Former US President Donald Trump says he will be arrested on March 21 in 'hush money case', calls for protests

US President Donald Trump | PIC: AFP

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump hinted in a social media post on Saturday that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

The business tycoon said that the New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining the "hush money" he allegedly paid to women who had sexual encounters with Trump.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network after claiming that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office indicate the same.

Trump did not provide any details on social media about how he knew about the expected arrest.

In his postings, he repeated his lies that the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was stolen and he urged his followers to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” That language evoked the message from the then-president that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility that Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of any time frame for the grand jury’s secret work in the case, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

What is the hush money case?

Trump’s posting echoes one made last summer when he broke the news on Truth Socia that the FBI was searching his home as part of an investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents.

The grand jury in Manhattan has been hearing from witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who says he orchestrated payments in 2016 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denies the encounters occurred, says he did nothing wrong and has cast the investigation as a “witch hunt” by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging the Republican’s 2024 presidential campaign. (With agency inputs)