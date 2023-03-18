 I'm Back: Ex-US President Donald Trump in first Facebook post after 2-year ban was lifted
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldI'm Back: Ex-US President Donald Trump in first Facebook post after 2-year ban was lifted

I'm Back: Ex-US President Donald Trump in first Facebook post after 2-year ban was lifted

Donald Trump marked his return with a 12-second video which seems to be his victory speech after winning the 2016 election and also tried to put out his campaign for the 2024 election in that video.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump | File Photo

Former United States President Donald Trump wrote his first Facebook post on Friday (Local Time) after being banned from social media platforms for two years.

"I'M BACK," Trump posted along with a 12-second video which seems to be his victory speech after winning the 2016 election and also tried to put out his campaign for the 2024 election in that video.

After the 2016 video, Trump put his famous slogan "Make America Great Again" or MAGA, which came to be popular during his last successful presidential campaign.

Meta restored Trump's accounts in February

Earlier, in February, Meta restored Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Andy Stone, policy communications director at Meta, has confirmed the development, NBC News reported.

The reinstatement had been expected after Facebook's president of global affairs Nick Clegg in January said that the suspension will be lifted, as per the news report. Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram were suspended by Meta after the Capitol Riots of January 2021.

Read Also
Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts reinstated as 2-year ban by Meta ends
article-image

The ban was announced initially as an indefinite ban that included the last two weeks of his presidency, as per the NBC News report. The ban on Trump's account was later formally extended for two years.

At the time of writing this news article, Trump has not shared any new posts on his Facebook or Instagram accounts. His last Instagram post, dated January 6, 2021, promoted the 'Save America' march where he would encourage his supporters to march on the Capitol.

About Trump's last Instagram post

Sharing the post on Instagram, Trump captioned it as, "I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA Rally tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11 AM Eastern. Arrive early - door open at 7 AM Eastern. Big Crowds!" Trump's last post on Facebook before the suspension called for people to leave the Capitol. In the post on Facebook, Trump stated, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order -- respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" Meanwhile, on Friday, YouTube restored Trump's account.

Taking to Twitter, an Youtube insiders said, "Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election." "This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube," YouTube added.

Read Also
Top Iran commander raises concerns in US, reveals plans to 'kill Donald Trump'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in court today

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in court today

WHO says China hiding data: In a new turn, Covid origin linked to raccoon dogs from Wuhan wet market

WHO says China hiding data: In a new turn, Covid origin linked to raccoon dogs from Wuhan wet market

I'm Back: Ex-US President Donald Trump in first Facebook post after 2-year ban was lifted

I'm Back: Ex-US President Donald Trump in first Facebook post after 2-year ban was lifted

Canada extends post-study work permits for international students; here's all you need to know

Canada extends post-study work permits for international students; here's all you need to know

International Criminal Court 'justified' in issuing arrest warrant for Putin: Biden backs ICC's...

International Criminal Court 'justified' in issuing arrest warrant for Putin: Biden backs ICC's...