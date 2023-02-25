Top Iran commander raises concerns in US, reveals plans to 'kill Donald Trump' |

Iran's head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, Amirali Hajizadeh, has claimed during a recent TV interview that Iran has plans to kill former US President Donald Trump.

He made this statement while discussing a new cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles) that had been added to Iran's missile arsenal. This announcement may raise concerns for the West, especially as Russia has used Iranian drones to fight in Ukraine.

Hajizadeh confessed of looking to avenge killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani

Hajizadeh said that Iran was looking to avenge the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad in 2020. He stated that Iran did not intend to kill "poor soldiers" during its ballistic missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq. He also suggested that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and military commanders who issued the order to kill Soleimani should be killed.

Iran has faced opposition from the US and European countries due to its expanding missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles. Tehran maintains that the programme is purely defensive. It has also claimed that it supplied Moscow with drones before the war in Ukraine, and Russia has reportedly used these drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

Hajizadeh's plans may escalate tensions between Iran and the US

Hajizadeh's comments regarding plans to kill Donald Trump may escalate tensions between Iran and the US, which have already been strained in recent years. The situation is further complicated by Russia's involvement in Ukraine and its use of Iranian drones.