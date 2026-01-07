 'Acquiring Greenland A US National Security Priority; Utilizing Military Always An Option': White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
'Acquiring Greenland A US National Security Priority; Utilizing Military Always An Option': White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

The White House said the US is considering a range of options, including military force, to acquire Greenland, calling it a national security priority to counter Russia and China in the Arctic. President Donald Trump reiterated the need for Greenland, while European leaders rejected the idea, stressing sovereignty, territorial integrity, and collective Arctic security through NATO.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt | X @WhiteHouse

Washington DC: The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time).

According to CNN, Leavitt said that the US President has made it well-known that "acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States" and is important to deter the adversaries in the Arctic region.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Statement

"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN.

European Leaders Issue A Joint Statement

On January 6, European leaders issued a joint statement pushing back against renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Greenland, asserting that security in the Arctic must be addressed collectively.

Emphasising a unified security framework, the statement said, "Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them."

The leaders further underscored Greenland's political standing, stating, "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

The joint statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump focusing on Greenland after the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump once again said that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, a day after strikes on Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump said Greenland was critical to US security due growing presence of Russia and China in the Arctic region.

He said, "We need Greenland. ... It's so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump said. "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it." Trump further claimed that Europe supported the idea.

