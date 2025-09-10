Sweden’s Newly Appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann Collapses During Press Conference, Cites Low Blood Sugar | Video

Stockholm (Sweden): Sweden’s newly appointed health minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during a live press conference on Tuesday, just moments after concluding her remarks. The incident, caught on camera, showed Lann standing at the lectern alongside other officials when she suddenly fainted, sending her podium crashing down as aides and security personnel rushed to her aid.

The dramatic moment unfolded as other speakers shared a lighthearted laugh, only for the atmosphere to turn tense within seconds. Security and medical staff on hand responded immediately, checking on the minister and ensuring she received prompt assistance.

According to a report by TMZ, Lann later explained that she fainted due to a sudden drop in her blood sugar levels. She returned to the stage shortly afterward and addressed the audience with composure. “This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she said, reassuring attendees that she was feeling better.

Who Is Elisabet Lann?

Lann, a member of the Christian Democrats and a former municipal councillor in Gothenburg, had only just been announced as Sweden’s new health minister earlier that day. Her appointment followed the unexpected resignation of Acko Ankarberg Johansson, who stepped down on Monday.

Johansson, a veteran Christian Democrats leader, had been associated with the party for nearly four decades. Before serving as health minister, she was a councillor in Jönköping between 1999 and 2010, later taking on the role of party secretary from 2010 to 2018. In a social media post confirming her resignation, Johansson wrote, “It has been a privilege to work for and with the Christian Democratic movement. Thank you for the trust!”

Lann’s sudden collapse came as she was reportedly being introduced at the government press conference, marking a dramatic beginning to her health minister role. Despite the health scare, her quick return to the stage and calm explanation reassured both officials and the public. While the collapse has raised concerns, officials confirmed that the minister is in stable condition and will continue her duties.