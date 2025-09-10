 Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

The historic Pashupatinath Temple, one of Nepal’s most revered religious sites, has been closed to visitors on Wednesday due to escalating violent protests across the country. The Nepalese Army has been deployed to ensure security around the temple premises and maintain peace.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal | X @MeghUpdates

Kathmandu: The historic Pashupatinath Temple, one of Nepal’s most revered religious sites, has been closed to visitors on Wednesday due to escalating violent protests across the country.

The Nepalese Army has been deployed to ensure security around the temple premises and maintain peace.

About The Temple Closure

The temple closure comes amid nationwide anti-government protests that turned violent on Monday, led primarily by youth opposing recent government decisions.

FPJ Shorts
Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal
Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal
Apple Says Goodbye To 128GB Storage: All iPhone 17 Models Now Start With 256GB Base Option
Apple Says Goodbye To 128GB Storage: All iPhone 17 Models Now Start With 256GB Base Option
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Shows Off Her Dancing Moves As Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off; Video
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Shows Off Her Dancing Moves As Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off; Video
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Important Dates For Class 10 And 12 Exam Forms And LOC
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Important Dates For Class 10 And 12 Exam Forms And LOC
Read Also
Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Gen Z-Led Protests, Over 19 Killed And 500 Injured
article-image
Read Also
'Hate Has No Place In Our Communities': US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Condemns Attacks On Hindu...
article-image

The unrest escalated after Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid growing pressure. Protesters targeted the residences of President Ramchandra Paudel and other top political leaders and vandalised the Parliament building.

According to official sources, at least 22 people died and more than 500 were injured during clashes on Monday between protesters and security forces. The clashes were triggered after the widespread demonstrations by the youth who called a ban on 26 social media platforms an attack on freedom of expression.

Following the violence, the government lifted a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms late Monday. In addition, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and several other ministers resigned amid the crisis.

The Nepalese Army began deploying troops late Tuesday in Kathmandu to control the situation.

Read Also
Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap
article-image
Read Also
'I Just Want To Go Home': Indian Presenter Who Went To Host Volleyball Event In Nepal, Pleads For...
article-image

India has increased vigilance along the Nepal border and advised its citizens in Nepal to avoid travel and remain indoors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the deteriorating situation. He expressed deep anguish over the loss of young lives and stressed the importance of peace and stability in Nepal.

“Many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace, and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” PM Modi said in an X post.

Flights to and from the capital have been suspended, and the Army has stepped in to maintain order.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

Pashupatinath Temple Closed Amid Violent Protests In Nepal

Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap

Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap

Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Gen Z-Led Protests, Over 19 Killed And 500 Injured

Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Gen Z-Led Protests, Over 19 Killed And 500 Injured

'Hate Has No Place In Our Communities': US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Condemns Attacks On Hindu...

'Hate Has No Place In Our Communities': US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Condemns Attacks On Hindu...

'I Just Want To Go Home': Indian Presenter Who Went To Host Volleyball Event In Nepal, Pleads For...

'I Just Want To Go Home': Indian Presenter Who Went To Host Volleyball Event In Nepal, Pleads For...