Michelle Obama cried for half an hour at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017; here's why

On the day of US President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, the former First Lady Michelle Obama said that she cried for a half-hour after leaving the White House for the last time.

In "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast," Michelle discussed her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, during their time in the White House. She discussed how it felt to move out of their family's house after eight years there as well as the anger she felt at Trump's election.

"After the inauguration - and we know whose inauguration we were at - that day was so emotional for so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew," Michelle explained while talking in a podcast.

Michelle further continued, "They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them."

"There were tears, there was that emotion. To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display. There was no diversity, there was no colour on that stage. There was no reflection of the broader sense of America," she added.

Michelle also admitted that she started sobbing the moment she boarded the Air Force One flight. "When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," she recalled.