Barack Obama wishes his 'love, partner, best friend' Michelle on her 58th birthday; Check out the endearing post here

The former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday on January 17 and shared a video of herself enjoying her birthday cake on Twitter today. Her husband and former US President Barack Obama also took to social media to post a cute wish for her.

The former US President shared a beautiful picture in which he kissed Michelle on cheeks and called her his best friend and partner. "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend," he captioned the post.

The adorable duo stood on a balcony, with the sea and an amazing sunset in the backdrop. While Michelle wore a brown top and beige pants, Barack sported a white button-down for the picture.

The former First Lady of the US reacted to the wish by dropping heart and kiss emojis in the comments section.

Michelle also gave a glimpse of her celebrations on social media by sharing a reel of herself dancing while sitting in front of her birthday cake. She used Stevie Wonder's song Happy Birthday for the video.

Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store. 💕 pic.twitter.com/owA4Qidqwk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 17, 2022

Posting the clip on her official account, Michelle wrote, "Here's to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:55 AM IST