Happy Birthday Michelle Obama: 10 powerful quotes from former first lady of the US

Attorney, author and a role model for millions, Michelle Obama is the first African American 'First Lady'. Born in Chicago Illinois, Michelle graduated from Princeton University. She majored in Sociology and minored in African-American Studies.

Michelle battled through several stereotypes in order to reach where she is today. She was warned by her school professors not to aim too high. While she was in Princeton, her roommate's mother tried changing her daughter's room due to Michelle's race.

Michelle attended Harvard Law School as well. She voiced her opinion in favor of the minorities and actively participated in demonstrations to persuade the administration to hire more professors from different minority groups.

Michelle also worked in the law firm 'Sidley Austin' where she incidentally met her husband to be- Barack Obama. Michelle Obama is considered as one of the biggest influencer of the modern times.

Michelle worked immensely for the betterment of society. She worked as the Executive Director of Public Allies for the Chicago office, a non-profit organization in order to give something back to the society.

Michelle Obama campaigned aggressively for her husband during the 2008-09 Presidency Elections and played a major role in his success. She served as the first lady of The United States of America from 2009-2017.

As the charismatic leader turns 58 on Monday, here are some of the most powerful quotes by Michelle Obama-

"Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own."

"There are still many causes worth sacrificing for, so much history yet to be made."

"If my future were determined just by my performance on a standardized test, I wouldn't be here. I guarantee you that."

"One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals."

"Choose people who lift you up."

"When I get up and work out, I'm working out just as much for my girls as I am for me, because I want them to see a mother who loves them dearly, who invests in them, but who also invests in herself. It's just as much about letting them know as young women that it is okay to put yourself a little higher on your priority list."

"There is no boy, at this age, cute enough or interesting enough to stop you from getting an education, If I had worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the President of the United States."

“Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. It’s vulnerability that breeds with self-doubt and then is escalated, often deliberately, by fear.”

"At fifty-four, I am still in progress, and I hope that I always will be.”

"We realized that being successful isn't about being impressive, it's about being inspired. That's what it means to be true to yourself."

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:00 PM IST