VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped

Rescue operations underway after 7-storey building collapses in northwest Turkiye |

Istanbul: A seven-storey apartment building in Turkiye's northwestern city of Gebze collapsed early Wednesday morning, trapping five people under the rubble.

Gebze Governor Ilhami Aktas told reporters that it has been confirmed that the people under the rubble are members of one family. It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, or AFAD, teams are on site conducting rescue operations.

#SONDAKIKA #Gebze de 2013 yılında inşa edilen 7 katlı bina sabah saatlerin de çöktü



Çöken enkazda 1'i çocuk olmak üzere 2 kişinin cansız bedeni çıkarıldı



Enkaz da 627 kurtarma personeli hala çalışmalarına devam ediyor



Enkaz altın da hala üç kişi var umarım sağ salim… pic.twitter.com/1na5YALwtG — 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 (𝐒𝐨𝐧 #𝐁𝐓𝐂 𝐁ü𝐤ü𝐜ü) (@Cryptohocam) October 29, 2025

State-run Anadolu Agency reports that the cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

Mayor of Gebze Zinnur Buyukgoz, speaking to local media, suggested the collapse might be related to nearby metro construction.

Gebze lies along the north Anatolian fault line and was one of the main centres hit during 1999's magnitude 7.6 earthquake, which killed an estimated 18,000 people in total.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)