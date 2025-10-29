 VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped
VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped

VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped

Gebze Governor Ilhami Aktas told reporters that it has been confirmed that the people under the rubble are members of one family. It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Rescue operations underway after 7-storey building collapses in northwest Turkiye |

Istanbul: A seven-storey apartment building in Turkiye's northwestern city of Gebze collapsed early Wednesday morning, trapping five people under the rubble.

Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, or AFAD, teams are on site conducting rescue operations.

State-run Anadolu Agency reports that the cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, or AFAD, teams are on site conducting rescue operations.

State-run Anadolu Agency reports that the cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

article-image

Mayor of Gebze Zinnur Buyukgoz, speaking to local media, suggested the collapse might be related to nearby metro construction.

Gebze lies along the north Anatolian fault line and was one of the main centres hit during 1999's magnitude 7.6 earthquake, which killed an estimated 18,000 people in total.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

