Pakistan: 4 Cops Killed In Lakki Marwat, Bannu Shootings; Security Tightened

At least four police personnel were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of law enforcement officials. According to reports by Afghan news portal Khaama, the first attack took place in the Lakki Marwat area, where unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on three police officers, killing them on the spot before fleeing the scene.

In another incident reported from Bannu district, a police officer was shot dead by unknown assailants, triggering fears of a coordinated campaign targeting security forces in the region. While no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has an active presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is suspected to be operating in the area.

Following the incidents, authorities launched investigations and tightened security measures across the affected districts. Additional police and security personnel have been deployed to prevent further violence and track down those responsible.

The attacks come amid a surge in militant violence in the province. A similar assault on December 23 last year had claimed the lives of five police officers, underscoring a disturbing pattern of targeted killings. Officials noted that 2025 has been among the deadliest years for Pakistan’s security forces, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to persistent insurgent threats. Security agencies have urged citizens to remain alert, while experts warn that without sustained counterterrorism efforts, such attacks could further destabilize the region.