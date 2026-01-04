 'Matter Of Deep Concern': India Calls For ‘Peaceful Dialogue’ After US Captures Venezuelan President Maduro
India on Sunday said it was closely monitoring developments in Venezuela after the US claimed to have captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during a military operation. New Delhi expressed concern, urged peaceful dialogue, and said its embassy is assisting Indians. Global reactions were divided, with Russia, China and regional nations condemning the action.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seen being escorted in handcuffs by DEA agents inside the agency’s New York City headquarters in a viral video that has triggered mixed reactions across social media. | X/@PaulDMauro

India on Sunday said it was closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in Venezuela following a United States military operation that reportedly led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India described the developments as a matter of “deep concern” and reiterated its support for the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people. New Delhi urged all stakeholders to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue and called for the preservation of peace and stability in the region.

The MEA further said the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and remains committed to extending all necessary assistance.

The reaction from India came after US President Donald Trump announced on social media that American forces had carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela, resulting in the detention of President Maduro and his wife. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and that further details would be shared during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The US action has triggered sharp and divided reactions globally. While UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the end of Maduro’s rule, several Latin American nations condemned the operation. Long-time Venezuelan allies Russia and China also criticised the move, with Moscow calling it an act of armed aggression and Beijing denouncing the use of force against a sovereign nation. Iran termed the strikes a blatant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty.

