Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Accuses BCCI Of Making 'Communal Policies'

Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X | ANI

Dhaka, January 04: In a major development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its national team to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh's Sports Advisor cited BCCI's "communal policy" behind the decision.

The decision comes after a growing dispute involving Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, whose release from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reportedly triggered strong reactions from Bangladesh's sports authorities and cricket administrators.

Bangladesh's Sports Advisor Dr, Asif Nazrul said, "Bangladesh will not go to India to play World Cup. Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken this decision today. We welcome this decision taken in the context of the violent communal policy of the Cricket Board of India."

Reason Behind The Major Decision

The move followed a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Mustafizur Rahman's availability, which led Bangladesh's Sports Ministry to step in. Soon after, the BCB sent an official email to the ICC, clearly stating that it is not possible for the team to travel to India due to safety concerns.

In its communication, the BCB stated that player security remains its top priority and requested that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be shifted out of India.

Asif Nazrul also publicly supported the BCB's stand, stressing that if even one Bangladeshi cricketer faces difficulty playing in India, the safety of the entire squad cannot be guaranteed. He confirmed that the decision not to travel was taken after careful consideration.

Nazrul also went a step further by demanding a ban on IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh, making it clear that the issue has now moved beyond cricket and into the political and administrative space.

BCCI Rejects Venue Shift Request

The BCCI has firmly responded to Bangladesh’s request, stating that shifting venues for one team is “logistically impossible.” Officials believe such a move would disrupt the tournament schedule and set a difficult precedent.

Following this, all 17 directors of the BCB reportedly held a meeting and unanimously agreed that the team should not play any World Cup matches on Indian soil.

ICC Yet To Respond

As of now, the ICC has not issued any official statement. However, attention has turned to the possibility of Bangladesh playing their matches at a neutral venue such as Sri Lanka, similar to past arrangements involving Pakistan during periods of diplomatic tension.

Experts warn that shifting venues at this stage would create major logistical challenges. On the other hand, if the ICC refuses Bangladesh's request and the team sticks to its decision, Bangladesh could be forced to forfeit its World Cup matches, a scenario that would significantly impact the tournament.

All Eyes On ICC's Final Call

With Bangladesh standing firm and India unwilling to adjust venues, the final decision now rests with the ICC. The coming days are expected to be crucial.