 'Can Replace Bangladesh': Iceland Cricket Takes Dig After Dhaka Refuses To Visit India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The light-hearted post was clearly aimed at the ongoing controversy over the security concern and was widely shared on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Iceland Cricket Takes Dig After Dhaka Refuses To Visit India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X

Mumbai, January 4: Iceland Cricket on Sunday added a touch of humour to the ongoing controversy surrounding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh decided not to travel to India for the tournament. Iceland Cricket posted a sarcastic message on social media in which it offered to replace Bangladesh in the World Cup as uncertainty looms over it's participation over security concerns. The tweet went viral amid rising tensions between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Iceland Cricket said, "Before anyone asks, yes, Iceland can take the Bangladeshi place in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and, no, we do not have any security and well-being concerns. Our players might, but we do not."

The post comes after Bangladesh informed ICC that it will not send its team to India for the T20 World Cup. The decision followed instructions from Bangladesh's interim government, which asked the BCB to request a venue change for its matches.

'Can Replace Bangladesh': Iceland Cricket Takes Dig After Dhaka Refuses To Visit India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul supported the move and said that if even one Bangladeshi player felt unsafe in India, the entire squad would be at risk.

The BCCI rejected Bangladesh's request to shift venues. It claimed that it is logistically impossible and changing the locations at this stage would disrupt the tournament schedule.

Iceland is not a part of the World Cup qualifying nations. However, the tweet shows how the controversy has captured the attention of the cricketing world.

