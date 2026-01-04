'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X

New Delhi, January 04: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday reacted sharply after Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He said that the situation is "hardly surprising" and also added that "we have brought this embarrassment upon ourselves."

Tharoor's comments came amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh which is reflecting in cricket between both countries. Bangladesh today announced that it has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift its World Cup matches out of India and also accused Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of making communal policy.

Reacting to post about the update on social media, Tharoor said, "Hardly surprising. We have brought this embarrassment upon ourselves." He claimed in the post that India's own actions had led to the current embarrassment on the world stage.

The controversy heated after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bangladesh cited security concerns for not sending their to India as the outrage is growing against Bangladesh in the country over violence against Hindus.

Bangladesh government advisor Asif Nazrul said, "Bangladesh will not go to India to play World Cup. Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken this decision today. We welcome this decision taken in the context of the violent communal policy of the Cricket Board of India."

The BCCI has rejected the request for a venue change, calling it logistically impossible. Indian cricket officials have maintained that altering venues at this stage would disrupt the tournament schedule and create serious operational challenges.

Shashi Tharoor earlier said, "Cricket should not be made to bear the burden for attacks on minorities in Bangladesh... we should try and insulate some areas from others. We are reaching out to Bangladesh and urging them to do the right thing to protect and look after their minorities, and this messaging must continue... Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer and has nothing to do with any of these things. He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or condoning or defending any attacks."