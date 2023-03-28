Former US President Donald Trump claims he can end Russia-Ukraine war: 'I will have it solved in 24 hours if...'

Donald Trump | AFP

Donald Trump, the controversial former President of the United States (POTUS), claims that he can end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he comes back to power in 2024.

Trump claims he can sit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks and said that it would be a very "easy negotiation" for him to organise.

Trump will be running for the President's post again in the 2024 US elections in a bid to return to the White House.

"If it's not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin, and there's a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don't want to tell you what it is because then I can't use that negotiation," Trump said.

"But there's a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them," he noted.

Trump said that his purported future negotiations wouldn’t take place for another “year and a half,” saying, “that’s a long time,” and noting that the war could get much worse in the meantime.

“If this thing isn’t solved by the time we have the election – which it’s possible it won’t be, and it’s also possible we’ll be in World War Three with these idiots that are doing what they’re doing — you could end up in a nuclear world war which will make World War I and World War II look like patty cakes,” Trump warned.

Trump also claimed that he “got along very well with Putin” and that the Russian invasion of Ukraine never would have happened if he would’ve been re-elected president in 2020.