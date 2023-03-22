Ahead of possible indictment, AI-generated images of Donald Trump being arrested circulate on social media | Twitter

New York police tightened security Monday ahead of a possible historic indictment of former US President Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn actress, with the ex-president calling for mass demonstrations if he is charged.

However, pictures of the former president being arrested have already begun circulating on social media.

The pictures are an AI-generated satirical take on what Trump's arrest may look like.

What do the images show?

The fabricated images depict what appear to be New York Police Department officers restraining Trump as he resists, with one image depicting Trump running away from the officers. A closer examination of the images reveals garbled text on the police officers' uniforms, as well as distorted faces and hands. Trump is seen in one image wearing a police belt.

Take a look at what the images look like

The artificial intelligence-generated images have been well received by users on social media and are spreading like wildfire.

A Manhattan grand jury could indict Trump this week, potentially charging him with falsifying business records related to hush money payments made during his 2016 campaign to a porn actress.

It's one of several investigations that have heated up as Trump prepares for his third presidential run. He has denied any wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of conducting a politically motivated "witch hunt" to harm his campaign.

