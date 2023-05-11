Fake agreement between Imran Khan & Pakistan govt on not raping him after arrest goes viral |

Islamabad: Amid the uproar over the arrest of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, an agreement is doing the rounds on social media between him and the Pakistan government which mentions certain conditions of his arrest.

The agreement has three bizarre conditions under which Khan was arrested. As per the agreement which has been printed on the letterhead of PTI, Khan will not be stripped naked, nor will he be raped as he is a Piles patient, and the last one is that he will not be tortured which any penetrating items like rods, bamboo (sticks) etc. This piece is in fact fabricated and is not true.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pakistan at crossroads after former PM Imran Khan's arrest

As per the letter, the three conditions are as follows:

1. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will not be forced to be naked while being interrogated.

2. No one will be allowed to Rape Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), specially while he is patient of Piles (Hemorrhoids).

3. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will not be tortured with any kind of Rods, Bamboo (Sticks), etc.

A small note appearing below these conditions states that these conditions will be supervised and inspected by US Ambassador in Pakistan DOnald Blome, as Khan does not trust anyone but Blome.

The note reads, “All these terms and conditions will be supervised and inspected by Mr. Donald Blome, US Ambassador in Pakistan, as Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), do not trust anyone but Mr. Donald Blome in this regard.”

The agreement has been signed by Khan himself, Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Donald Blome.

No such agreement was signed by Khan and the two other dignitaries mentioned in the letter.

Geo news in Pakistan has fact checked the paper and clarified that it is fake.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi changes Twitter profile picture to one with Imran Khan in silent...

In a tweet clarification, Geo news wrote, "An official privy to the development told 𝘎𝘦𝘰 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬, on the condition of anonymity, that no such agreement was signed between Khan and the U.S. ambassador. Separately, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, the interior secretary, had retired on March 7, while the letter is dated May 8."