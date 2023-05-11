Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi changes Twitter profile picture to one with Imran Khan in silent protest following latter's arrest

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi changed his Twitter profile picture to one with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Afridi has shown his support for Imran in a distinct way by changing his Twitter profile picture. Afridi had met the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in June last year, and a picture of both of them sitting down for a chat went viral.

Earlier, Wasim Akram also wrote in support of Khan on his Twitter handle. "You are one man, but you have the strength of millions. Stay strong skipper. #BehindYouSkipper”, Akram captioned the post.

World Cup winner

Imran Khan, who is a former cricketer himself and led Pakistan to a World Cup victory in 1992 in Australia. Khan continues to be a huge cricket fan and, after his retirement from the game, served as a commentator and cricket pundit before entering politics.

During the World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Akram emerged as the Player of the Match. Despite Khan's 72-run contribution, Akram's all-around performance of 33 runs off 18 balls and three wickets for 49 runs helped Pakistan secure a 22-run win.

Corruption charges

Khan was dragged from a court in the capital city of Islamabad to an unknown location. The hearing took place in a court temporarily located at a police guest house in Islamabad. Khan, a 70-year-old opposition leader, was indicted on charges of corruption and ordered to be remanded in custody for eight days.

Despite the arrest and detention of Khan, his supporters have refused to back down, and protests have erupted in various parts of the country. The situation has become particularly tense, with reports of clashes between Khan's supporters and police in multiple cities. As the situation unfolds, authorities are working to maintain order and ensure the safety of citizens.