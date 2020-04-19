Even as Pakistan grapples with pandemic, Imran takes a break to criticise India's 'Nazi-like' COVID-19 response

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to accuse the Modi government of indulging in 'deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India'.
This, Khan said, was in a bid to divert attention from India's COVID-19 policy which according to him "has left thousands stranded and hungry" and is similar to atrocities suffered by Jews in Nazi Germany.
"Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt," he concluded.
Pakistan at present has nearly 8,000 cases and according to the live tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, has recorded 159 deaths.
This is not the first time in recent days that Khan has attempted to take potshots at the Indian government. Earlier in April, he had tweeted a video of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.
"The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about the 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews," Khan had written on Twitter sharing a video.
In response, the parliamentarian had criticised Khan stating that ""He obviously has no work assigned to him as PM by the Pak military and ISI except to bad mouth India".
Just prior to this incident, videos had gone viral, purportedly from Sind, that alleged that Hindus in parts of the country were being denied access to food and other supplies.
According to an ANI report, people belonging to the Hindu community were unable to receive food supplies and daily essentials at Rehrri Ghoth in Karachi. They were among thousands of poor people who had assembled to receive aid. Reportedly, they were asked to go back since the rations were only meant for Muslims. Activists had alleged the same.
