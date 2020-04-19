Even as Pakistan grapples with pandemic, Imran takes a break to criticise India's 'Nazi-like' COVID-19 response

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to accuse the Modi government of indulging in 'deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India'.

This, Khan said, was in a bid to divert attention from India's COVID-19 policy which according to him "has left thousands stranded and hungry" and is similar to atrocities suffered by Jews in Nazi Germany.

"Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt," he concluded.