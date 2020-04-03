'He obviously has no work...': Subramanian Swamy slams Imran Khan for tweeting video to complain about ‘fascist’ RSS amid pandemic

In the video Swamy can first be seen speaking in Parliament. "All that we can say is, the BJP government has has acted," Swami can be heard saying before the video switches over to a voice-over and then another clip.

"Most people like our hardline approach to solving problems," he can be seen telling a journalist in the second clip. Speaking presumably about the CAA, Swamy says that the Act cannot be faulted for the perception that democratic values were being ignored.

"This was a commitment we had made over several years, over several governments. We have completed the job. We know where the Muslim population is large. There's always trouble. Because Islamic ideology says so," he responds.

"If Muslims become more than 30%, that country is in danger," he tells the reporter.

Speaking about Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, Swamy says that it is a "misinterpretation" to assume that it guarantees the right to equality for all persons living in India.

"Article 14 guarantees equality of equals," he explains, adding that all people are not equal.

When asked by the reporter as to whether Muslims deserved equal rights, Swamy adds that it is a moot point because they were "not in a equal category".