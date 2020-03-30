'India needs a new CAA': Subramanian Swamy slams Pakistan over video alleging Hindus in Sind are being 'starved to death'

In recent days, the novel coronavirus pandemic has left many countries reeling. In India there have been over a thousand cases, while neighbouring Pakistan has seen around 1,625 cases.

With people being urged to stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus, governments have taken a slew of measures to provide aid. But even as relief measures are being announced allegations have surfaced that Hindus in different parts of Pakistan have been denied food and other essential supplies.

Reacting to the same, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy criticised Pakistan for avoiding the topic.

"Pakistan must explain to the UNHCR the video report circulating that Sind Hindu population is being starved to death. If it is a fake video then that too be told," he said.

Swamy added that in the absence of any comment from the neighbouring country, India would "believe the worst about Pak judging by Pakistan’s track record."

"India needs a new CAA," Swamy declared.