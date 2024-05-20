Annual Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards Returns For Its Sixth Edition; Nominations Open Now

GCT Enable Awards (Achievement) 2023 Awardees (left to right) Judy Anne Wee, Aisah Binte Ibrahim, and Laurentia Tan Yen-Yi. Photo courtesy: www.gctenablefund.sg |

Nominations for the sixth edition of the annual Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards (GCTEA) are now open till 17 July. The Awards, launched in 2019 by Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong, is a key initiative of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund (GCTEF) — a community fund administered by SG Enable and supported by Mediacorp, that supports persons with disabilities through 3As: providing financial Aid, supporting Aspirations and conferring Awards.

Awards in two categories

The GCTEA (Achievement) celebrates persons with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their own fields and serve as an inspiration to others. Up to three individuals will be awarded with SGD 10,000 each.

In recognition of their contributing role in the success journeys of persons with disabilities, nominating organisations which are Institutions of Public Character or government educational institutions will each receive SGD 5,000 should their nominee be selected as a winner of this Award category.

The GCTEA (Promise) encourages persons with disabilities who have shown promise to pursue greater heights in their areas of talent and willingness to serve the community. Up to 10 individuals will each receive SGD 5,000.

Nominees for both categories must be persons with disabilities, i.e. with physical disabilities, sensory disabilities (e.g. visual impairment and deafness/ hearing loss), intellectual disabilities or autism. They must also be Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents, and aged 18 years and older for the GCTEA (Achievement), or aged 12 years and older for the GCTEA (Promise).

The Awards has honoured a total of 71 Awardees for their achievements and potential in its previous five editions.

Michael Ngu, Chairman of the GCTEA Evaluation Panel, Board Member of SG Enable, and a GCTEA 2019 Achievement Awardee himself, said: “Since its inception, the GCTEA has set out to honour persons with disabilities for their outstanding accomplishments in their respective fields. As we look to recognise more tenacious individuals, who have risen above the adversities they face, we call upon everyone to submit your nominations for those deserving.”

Winners of this year’s GCTEA will be announced in December 2024.