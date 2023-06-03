Elon Musk loves his 'desi dulha' avatar, says THIS over viral AI image |

In the recent times, curated AI images of celebrities posing in ways away from real life surfaced on the internet and won hearts of netizens. One such creation was that showing Elon Musk in a desi avatar. An AI art portraying the world's wealthiest person dressed in an Indian attires, quite similar to a traditionally-styled bridegroom caught his attention, and here's what he had to say in reply...

Talking note of the creative approach that tweaked Musk's western outfit to an Indian bridal 'sherwani,' he expressed how impressed he was with the image. "I love it," Musk exclaimed in a tweet while reacting to the viral AI image featuring him in a desi look. His words came along with the Indian flag emoji.

Check tweet right below

🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Netizens react

Hundreds of replies came in this regard. Netizens reacted to the image and called it "Best of Elon Musk." "You look great in Indian attire," said another Twitter user. The tweet carrying the image of Elon Musk wearing an Indian attire won nearly two million views on Twitter, and was interestingly started by a page named "Doge Designer" (Iykyk).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)