 Donald Trump Says PM Modi Will Meet Him In US Next Week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day US visit from September 21 to September 23. Calling Modi a 'fantastic man', former US president Donald Trump said the Indian PM will be meeting him during his US visit.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
(File photo) PM Narendra Modi (right) and US President Donald Trump |

Former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday (September 17) that he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter visit to the United States. Trump said this at a town-hall meeting in Flint, Michigan. PM Modi will be on a three-day visit to the US from September 21 to 23.

During his US visit, Modi is scheduled to attend Quad Summit where he will meet US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington is hometown of US President Joe Biden.

"He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic,” Trump said.

During his US visit PM Modi will also address world leaders at the Summit of the Future event at the United Nations headquarters. Modi will also attend a community event at the Long Island.

Trump hawkish on Indian tariffs

Though Trump called PM Modi a 'fantastic' man, he stuck to his guns on tariffs countries around the world, including India, on American exports.

“These people are the sharpest people…You know the expression, they're at the top of their game, and they use it against us. But India is very tough. Brazil is very tough….China is the toughest of all, but we were taking care of China with the tariffs.” said Trump.

“So we're going to do a reciprocal trade. If anybody charges us 10 cents, if they charge us USD 2, if they charge us a hundred per cent, 250, we charge them the same thing. And what's going to happen? Everything's going to disappear, and we're going to end up having free trade again. And if it doesn't disappear, we're going to take in a lot of money,” he added.

United States Presidential Elections are just two months away and Trump, the official nominee of the Republican Party looks in an advantageous position against Kamala Harris, current US vice-president and a Democratic Party nominee.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

