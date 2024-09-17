'Waited For This All Day': Social Media Flooded With Memes As Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Posts Picture

@GiorgiaMeloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

In a post on X, Meloni expressed her confidence that the two countries will strengthen their friendship and collaboration, and face inevitable global challenges together. Meloni also posted a picture of herself with PM Modi, in which they were seen shaking hands and smiling.

"Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us," the Italian PM wrote in Italian in her post on X.

Tanti auguri di buon compleanno al Primo Ministro dell’India @narendramodi. Sono certa che continueremo a rafforzare la nostra amicizia e la collaborazione tra Italia e India, per affrontare insieme le sfide globali che ci attendono 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pqXo0ljK8F — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2024

As expected, as soon as Meloni wished PM Modi, memes started flooding X, with netizens joking that they had been waiting for it the whole day.

One X user @sagarcasm wrote, "Modi ji right now" and posted a photo which read "Samajh Nahi Aaya Par Padh ke Acha Laga (Did not understand but it felt good reading it)."

"We’re waiting for this only," wrote @ajeetkumarAT.

We’re waiting for this only 🇮🇳😍 — Ajeet Yadav (@ajeetkumarAT) September 17, 2024

@jalali_amit wrote, "Wonderful to see Giorgia wishing Modi ji on his birthday."

Wonderful to see Giorgia wishing Modi ji on his birthday — Amit Jalali (@jalali_amit) September 17, 2024

"Thank you Meloni on behalf of India. We wish you both continue to work together to face Global challenges as a good friend," wrote @himanshu717171.

Thank you Meloni on behalf of India. We wish you both continue to work together to face Global challenges as a good friend. — HIMANSHU MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@himanshu717171) September 17, 2024

"I = Italy; I = India; M = Meloni Giorgia; M = Modi Narendra Great combination..Great understanding..Great Friendship..." wrote @alokdubey1408 and posted two picture of the PM Modi and Meloni together.

I = Italy

I = India



M = Meloni Giorgia

M = Modi Narendra



Great combination..

Great understanding..

Great Friendship...

🙌😊👌🙏🔥💐🎉#TeamMelodi#Melodi pic.twitter.com/TX25WvBCUK — Alok (@alokdubey1408) September 17, 2024

"Modiji right now," wrote @being_sunny1 and posted a video with a caption"Modi: The Introvert Lover"

"Waiting for this message since morning. Thanks for your kind 😇 wishes to our PM," wrote @Bhart0678.

Waiting for this message since morning. Thanks for your kind 😇 wishes to our PM. — Ashutosh (@Bhart0678) September 17, 2024

Relationship between PM Modi and Meloni & meme fest

The relationship between PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has become the subject of a meme fest on social media. This happened after their interactions during official meetings and global summits, where their cordial exchanges and body language caught the attention of netizens.

Their connection first gained attention during Meloni’s visit to India in March 2023, when the two leaders emphasised strong bilateral ties and discussed key areas of cooperation, including defence, trade, and cultural exchange. However, it was their candid gestures and mutual compliments that sparked curiosity online.

Social media users began creating memes, playfully exaggerating the perceived chemistry between Modi and Meloni. Some posts humorously likened them to characters from romantic films or joked about how their diplomatic meetings resembled dates. The meme fest reached its peak during global summits, where photos of the two leaders together surfaced again, giving meme-makers more material.

Meanwhile, leaders from all over the world, including famous personalities and celebrities, extended their greetings to PM Modi on his birthday, while he remained busy inaugurating projects in Bhubaneswar.