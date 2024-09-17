President Droupadi Murmu Greets PM Modi On His 74th Birthday, Praises Leadership & Vision

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

Tweet Of President Droupadi Murmu

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आपने अपने व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व के बल पर असाधारण नेतृत्व प्रदान किया है तथा देश की समृद्धि और प्रतिष्ठा में वृद्धि की है। मेरी कामना है कि आपके द्वारा राष्ट्र प्रथम की भावना से किए जा रहे अभिनव… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2024

"I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy," she wrote.

Modi was sworn-in as India's prime minister for the third time on June 9, 2024.