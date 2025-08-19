 BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Promotes Bengaluru's Nagara Auto App, Which Charges By Meter
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Left: Tejasvi Surya Right: Nagara Auto | X/@Tejasvi_Surya

Bengaluru: BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, on Tuesday gave a shoutout to the Bengaluru-based auto and taxi app Nagara Auto, which charges by the meter, unlike most auto drivers in the city who do not adhere to the fare set by the Regional Transport Authority.

"Remember the good old days when Bengaluru autos ran by the meter?@NagaraAuto is bringing that back. With their app, you can hail an auto that charges only the meter fare no hidden costs, no commission. The fare on the meter is what you pay directly to the driver," the post on X read.

Further explaining a feature of their autos, Surya said: "Their fleet is easy to spot - each auto carries a special marker on top that lights up after dark, making them instantly recognisable."

He also lauded the young entrepreneurs Niranjanaradhya N and Shivanna D, who founded the app.

"A wonderful initiative by youngsters @NiruAradhyan and @Shivanna1123. This app is particularly significant in improving first and last-mile connectivity to metro stations for commuters. Wishing them the best." Surya also shared pictures of the auto, the meter, and the app interface.

Rates On Nagara App

Auto rides are available at a base fare of ₹30 for the first 2 km, followed by ₹15 per km thereafter. Cab rides start at ₹100–130 for the first 4 km, with subsequent charges ranging from ₹24 to ₹32 per km, depending on the type of vehicle selected. Waiting charges of ₹1 per minute apply after the first five minutes. Nagara connects users to government-approved metered Autos and Taxis.The app went live in June 2024, was relaunched in June 2025.

