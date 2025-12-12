Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K

X

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist armed with an AK rifle in J&K’s Akhnoor sector while he was attempting to infiltrate the border.

The terrorist has been identified as Abdul Khalik, a resident of the Budhal area in Rajouri district. Khalik was working as an overground worker (OGW) for a terror organisation operating in Poonch and Rajouri.

Khalik had gone missing a few years ago. The probe revealed that he had crossed over to Pakistan for arms training and was caught near the International Border by alert BSF personnel while attempting to infiltrate. He has been handed over to the police for further action.

Earlier in the day, a 26-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly spying for Pakistani handlers. The suspected spy has been identified as Hilal Ahmed. He was nabbed in the Aalo area of West Siang district.

Security agencies are on high alert, with inputs suggesting that Pakistan has reactivated 12 launch pads in the Sialkot and Zafarwal areas opposite the Samba, Kathua, and Jammu sectors.