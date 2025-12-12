 Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArmed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K

Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K

The Border Security Force on Friday arrested Abdul Khalik, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, in J&K’s Akhnoor sector. Khalik, an overground worker, was attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan with an AK rifle. He had undergone arms training in Pakistan. Security agencies are on high alert amid reports of reactivated launch pads.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
X

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist armed with an AK rifle in J&K’s Akhnoor sector while he was attempting to infiltrate the border.

The terrorist has been identified as Abdul Khalik, a resident of the Budhal area in Rajouri district. Khalik was working as an overground worker (OGW) for a terror organisation operating in Poonch and Rajouri.

Khalik had gone missing a few years ago. The probe revealed that he had crossed over to Pakistan for arms training and was caught near the International Border by alert BSF personnel while attempting to infiltrate. He has been handed over to the police for further action.

Earlier in the day, a 26-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly spying for Pakistani handlers. The suspected spy has been identified as Hilal Ahmed. He was nabbed in the Aalo area of West Siang district.

FPJ Shorts
Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K
Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K
Diljit Dosanjh Begins His Day At 4:30 AM: Inside His Power Packed Day Full Of Healthy Meals & Cobra Stretches
Diljit Dosanjh Begins His Day At 4:30 AM: Inside His Power Packed Day Full Of Healthy Meals & Cobra Stretches
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Conducts Health Awareness Camp For 90 Security Personnel At CBD Belapur’s TARA Training Centre
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Conducts Health Awareness Camp For 90 Security Personnel At CBD Belapur’s TARA Training Centre
DGCA Sacks Inspectors Overseeing IndiGo Operations; Airline Served ₹58.74 Crore CGST Notice
DGCA Sacks Inspectors Overseeing IndiGo Operations; Airline Served ₹58.74 Crore CGST Notice
Read Also
'Operation Sindoor Ongoing...': After Navy Chief, BSF IG Ashok Yadav Issues Stern Warning To...
article-image

Security agencies are on high alert, with inputs suggesting that Pakistan has reactivated 12 launch pads in the Sialkot and Zafarwal areas opposite the Samba, Kathua, and Jammu sectors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K

Armed JeM Terrorist Trying To Infiltrate Border Arrested By BSF In J&K

Centre To Rename MGNREGA As ‘Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana’, Plans To Increase Job Guarantee...

Centre To Rename MGNREGA As ‘Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana’, Plans To Increase Job Guarantee...

DGCA Sacks Inspectors Overseeing IndiGo Operations; Airline Served ₹58.74 Crore CGST Notice

DGCA Sacks Inspectors Overseeing IndiGo Operations; Airline Served ₹58.74 Crore CGST Notice

Shashi Tharoor Skips Rahul Gandhi's Meet With Congress MPs; 3rd Time In 3 Weeks

Shashi Tharoor Skips Rahul Gandhi's Meet With Congress MPs; 3rd Time In 3 Weeks

Close Shave For Cop As Gas Cylinder Explodes In Front Of Him In UP's Hapur - VIDEO

Close Shave For Cop As Gas Cylinder Explodes In Front Of Him In UP's Hapur - VIDEO