 Centre To Rename MGNREGA As ‘Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana’, Plans To Increase Job Guarantee To 125 Days
With the revised 125-day employment guarantee and increased wages, the newly named Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana is expected to provide enhanced livelihood support to rural households. Officials say the changes aim to ensure better income security and expand job opportunities for the rural poor.

Updated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image

In a major policy decision, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The flagship rural employment scheme will now be known as the Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana. Along with the name change, the government has also increased the number of minimum guaranteed workdays from 100 to 125 days.

According to sources, the minimum wage under the scheme has been revised to Rs 240 per day, a move expected to benefit millions of rural workers across the country.

MGNREGA, originally launched as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in 2005, was later renamed after Mahatma Gandhi. The scheme was designed to provide livelihood security in rural areas by guaranteeing at least 100 days of wage employment to every household with adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

article-image

The work offered under the scheme has traditionally been labour-intensive, including activities such as road construction, water conservation, pond excavation, horticulture projects and other community development tasks. Over the years, MGNREGA has played a crucial role in strengthening rural economies, reducing distress migration and improving women’s participation in the workforce.

