Video: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death, 4 Injured After Boulder Falls On House In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death and four other family members suffered injuries after a huge boulder fell on a house in Devat village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place at around 1:50 am.

After the incident, emergency responders, including police, a team of Fire Department personnel, and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, immediately rushed to the site and began rescue work.

According to Uttarakhand police, the body of the boy was extracted by the rescue teams working jointly by removing debris and stones. The other four members of the boy's family sustained minor injuries.

Uttarakhand Police have shared a video of the rescue work at the incident site, showing rescuers removing the boy's body from beneath the boulder.

According to reports, a huge boulder fell from the mountain and crashed into a room, breaking the wall of a house where an entire family was sleeping.

The heavy rains have battered Uttarakhand in the past few days, causing a sudden rise in the water level in the River Ganga. Authorities have put precautionary measures in place to prevent any untoward incidents and have stopped public access to the ghats near Laxman Jhula and surrounding areas.